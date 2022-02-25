Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.860-$0.910 EPS.

TTEK traded up $5.17 on Thursday, reaching $153.45. The company had a trading volume of 308,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,501,815 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

