Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.12) on Friday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of £423.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tharisa from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

