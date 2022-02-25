The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Shares of BA traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.01. The company had a trading volume of 79,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,836. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.