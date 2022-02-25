The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $143.24 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

