The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

GAP has decreased its dividend payment by 49.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.