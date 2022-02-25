The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $119.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $119.21. 112,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

