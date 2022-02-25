The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $119.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $119.21. 112,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
