The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $205.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $117.49 and a 12 month high of $394.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

