The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 1,025 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HSY stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.71. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.