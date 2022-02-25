The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2024 earnings at $16.88 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $313.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

