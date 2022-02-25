The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

