The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $395,000 Investment in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,302,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,082,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,276,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

