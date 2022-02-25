The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,059 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Insteel Industries worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $35.94 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $697.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.