The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,686 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of MBIA worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MBIA by 58,493.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

