The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,992 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.47 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $614.51 million, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

