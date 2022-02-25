The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,141 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Costamare were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Costamare by 4.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

