The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 683 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

JBSS opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $906.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.20.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

