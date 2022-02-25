The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 13,488 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,423 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $13,205.44.

REAL opened at $7.91 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

