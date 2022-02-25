The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.24) to GBX 890 ($12.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.75) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.00.

SGPYY opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.