The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

SHW traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $259.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,397. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

