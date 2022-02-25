The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $100.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,516. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

