Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.72% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXRT opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

