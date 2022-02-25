Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.50 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.