Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of STORE Capital worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in STORE Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STOR opened at $30.42 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

