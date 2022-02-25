Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 15,980 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Target were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $191.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average of $236.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.