Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVTY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,717. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,621 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tivity Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

