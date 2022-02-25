TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TJX. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

