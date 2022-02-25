TLW Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TLW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.32. 2,679,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,978,414. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

