TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.46. TORM shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get TORM alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $555.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TORM by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TORM by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in TORM by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.