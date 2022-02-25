TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.74

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.46. TORM shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $555.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
