Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

