Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,105 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

