Toroso Investments LLC Has $307,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eversource Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 861,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,402,000 after purchasing an additional 90,527 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

