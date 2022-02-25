Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in FOX by 1.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 807.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

