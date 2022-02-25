Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 655 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

