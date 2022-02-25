Toroso Investments LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of DRI opened at $141.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average is $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.59 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

