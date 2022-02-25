Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.40

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.40 and traded as high as $25.24. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 16,906 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
