Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.40

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.40 and traded as high as $25.24. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 16,906 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

