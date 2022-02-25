Tracy P. Palandjian Buys 3,700 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 276.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

