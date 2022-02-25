Traders Buy Large Volume of South Jersey Industries Put Options (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,438 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,597% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 94,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SJI. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.