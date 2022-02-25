Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

GWRE stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

