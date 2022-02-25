Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lexington Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,411 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 953% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 call options.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. 101,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,613,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,116 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

