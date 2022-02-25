Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.44. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.
About Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)
