Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

