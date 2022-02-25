TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRU. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

NYSE:TRU opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

