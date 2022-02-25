Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 383,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,798. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 126,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

