Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.57.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

