Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 442,913 shares.The stock last traded at $15.22 and had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $54,847,000.

About Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.