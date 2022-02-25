Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) target price on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.58. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 121.45 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.31). The company has a market capitalization of £185.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57.

In other Trifast news, insider Clare Foster sold 35,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £49,306.60 ($67,056.44).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

