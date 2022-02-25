Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Trilogy Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TMQ opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

