Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Trilogy Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of TMQ opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51.
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
