Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

TSE TMQ opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.25.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

