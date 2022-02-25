Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

