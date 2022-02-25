trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 33,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 959,743 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in trivago by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

